WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. economic recovery
continues to be hampered by spillover effects of the European
crisis and a downtrodden housing market, Federal Reserve Vice
Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
Yellen, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's influential no. 2 at the
central bank's board, said the world's major economies were all
slow to mend from the massive shock of the financial crisis and
recession of 2007-2009.
"Their performance is even more anemic than we would have
expected," Yellen said in prepared remarks to a panel sponsored
by the International Monetary Fund, which is having a meeting in
Tokyo this week.
"This shortfall likely reflects the unusually limited scope
for fiscal stimulus at present, which very accommodative
monetary policies have not been able to fully offset."
The Fed last month launched a third round of unconventional
monetary stimulus, announcing an open-ended program of bond
purchases aimed at supporting a still-fragile economy, which
expanded at a paltry 1.3 percent annual rate in the second
quarter.
The central bank has committed to buy some $40 billion per
month of mortgage-backed debt, and said it will continue to make
asset purchases until it sees substantial improvement in the
labor market.
Yellen, who is seen as a strong supporter of the Fed's
unconventional monetary policies, blamed Europe's troubles for
some of the recent weakness in U.S. economic performance. She
also noted emerging Asian economies had also begun to slow as
exports to rich countries wane.
"Spillovers from Europe and a still-depressed housing market
also help account for our tepid recovery and elevated
unemployment," Yellen said.
U.S. unemployment fell sharply to 7.8 percent in September
from 8.1 percent in August, but analysts say growth is not
strong enough for the improvement to be sustained.
Yellen said Asian economies could benefit from a deeper
structural shift that would see a move away from their emphasis
on export-led growth toward a model that is more reliant on
domestic demand.
As for Japan, Yellen said high debt levels, slow growth and
an aging population posed threats to the country's long-term
fiscal sustainability. But she argued that, like in the United
States, low government borrowing costs suggested there was room
for long-term budget shifts that do not threaten growth in the
near future.