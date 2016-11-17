WASHINGTON Nov 17 The Federal Reserve could
raise U.S. interest rates "relatively soon" if economic data
keeps pointing to an improving labor market and rising
inflation, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in a clear
hint the U.S. central bank could hike next month.
Yellen said Fed policymakers at their meeting earlier in
November judged that the case for a rate hike had strengthened.
"Such an increase could well become appropriate relatively
soon," Yellen said in prepared remarks that were her first
public comments since the United States elected Republican
Donald Trump to be the country's next president.
Yellen, who was to deliver the remarks to lawmakers at 10
a.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday, said the economy appeared on track
to grow moderately, which would help bring about full employment
and push inflation up and toward the Fed's 2 percent target.
She said current interest rate policy is stimulating
economic output but the economy still has "a bit more room to
run."
She said at this point she feels there is only a small risk
the Fed is behind the curve on inflation, warranting only a
gradual increase in the federal funds rate.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)