BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Barack Obama is preparing to announce that he will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to become the U.S. central bank's new head in the coming days, perhaps as soon as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July