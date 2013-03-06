WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. economic growth
continued to improve gradually in January and early February as
consumer spending picked up and the country's battered housing
market maintained a broad-based recovery, the Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday.
In a cautiously optimistic report from its 12 regional
branches, the U.S. central bank also drew attention to stronger
demand in the auto sector and for technology and logistics
services, while emphasizing that price pressures remained mute.
"Reports from the twelve Federal Reserve districts indicated
that economic activity generally expanded at a modest to
moderate pace since the previous Beige Book," the Fed said.
U.S. growth slumped to a mere 0.1 percent annual pace in the
final three months of last year. But the Fed expects the economy
to maintain its gradual recovery, helped by near-zero interest
rates and its own massive bond buying program to spur borrowing.
The Beige Book, which draws on the extensive contacts
maintained by regional Fed banks with their local business
communities, was prepared in this instance by the Kansas City
Federal Reserve, based on data collected on or before Feb. 22.