(Corrects first name of second analyst quoted)
* Monthly bond purchases of $85 bln extended
* Fed makes no change to forward guidance on rates
* Fed acknowledges slowdown in housing market
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 The Federal Reserve extended
its support for a slowing U.S. economy on Wednesday, sounding a
bit less optimistic about growth and saying it will keep buying
$85 billion in bonds per month for the time being.
In announcing the widely expected decision, Fed officials
nodded to weaker economic prospects due in part to a fiscal
fight in Washington that shuttered much of the government for 16
days earlier this month.
The central bank noted that the recovery in the housing
market had lost some steam and suggested some frustration at how
slowly the labor market was healing.
However, it also dropped a phrase expressing concern about a
run-up in borrowing costs, suggesting greater comfort with the
current level of interest rates.
"Available data suggest that household spending and business
fixed investment advanced, while the recovery in the housing
sector slowed somewhat in recent months," the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee said. "Fiscal policy is
restraining economic growth."
The Fed's statement differed only slightly from the economic
assessment it delivered after it last meeting in September, and
the reaction in financial markets was relatively subdued.
U.S. stocks sold off slightly, while the dollar climbed
against the euro and the yen. Prices of U.S. Treasuries turned
negative, pushing yields higher.
"On balance, the Fed's statement was slightly less dovish
than expected," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange. He cited the central bank's
abandonment of a phrase that expressed concern about an earlier
tightening in financial conditions, including higher mortgage
rates.
In its statement, the Fed said the labor market had shown
"some" further improvement, tempering its description after a
recent weakening in the jobs figures.
"Until the economic data strengthens, and strengthens
meaningfully, I think expectations for tapering (the bond
purchases) are going to remain subdued," said Krishna Memani,
chief investment officer at Oppenheimer Funds in New York. "The
likelihood of anything happening in December is modest."
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
dissented, as she has at every FOMC meeting this year, favoring
a modest reduction in the pace of bond purchases.
UNTAPERED
The Fed shocked financial markets last month by opting not
to scale back its bond buying, after allowing a perception to
harden over the summer that it was ready to start easing off on
the stimulus. Its caution has since been vindicated.
Consumer and business confidence has been dented by the
bitter political fight that triggered the government shutdown
and pushed the nation to the brink of a potentially devastating
debt default, and a slew of recent data has pointed to economic
weakness.
Reports on Wednesday showed U.S. private-sector employers
hired the fewest number of workers in six months in October,
while inflation stayed under wraps last month.
Other recent data on hiring, factory output and home sales
in September had already suggested the economy lost a step even
before the government shut down. Readings on consumer confidence
this month have shown the fiscal standoff rattled households.
The soft tone in the data has led markets to recalibrate
forecasts for a tapering in the bond purchases and has pushed
rate hike expectations further into the future.
After the Fed's decision, traders of short-term U.S.
interest-rate futures kept bets in place that the central bank
will wait to raise overnight rates until at least April 2015.
In response to the deepest recession and weakest recovery in
generations, the central bank lowered rates to near zero in
December 2008 and has more than quadrupled its balance sheet to
$3.8 trillion.
The Fed left its guidance on when it may raise rates
unchanged, repeating that it would keep them near zero as long
as the jobless rate remained above 6.5 percent and inflation did
not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent.
The response to the Fed's aggressive easing of monetary
policy has not been uncontroversial, with some Fed hawks and
many Republicans arguing there is a risk of runaway inflation or
financial market bubbles.
However, core Fed officials, including Chairman Ben Bernanke
and his presumptive successor, Vice Chair Janet Yellen, have
argued that the threat of persistently high unemployment is the
most pressing issue right now.
Data on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation at just
1.2 percent in the year through September, well below the
central bank's 2 percent target.
(Editing by Krista Hughes and Tim Ahmann)