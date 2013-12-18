* Reduces monthly asset purchases by $10 bln to $75 bln
* Measured reductions seen at future meetings, end late-2015
* Rates likely to stay low 'well past' 6.5 pct unemployment
* Likely marks beginning of end of unprecedented stimulus
By Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday embarked on the risky task of winding down the era of
easy money, saying the U.S. economy was finally strong enough
for it to start scaling down its massive bond-buying stimulus.
The central bank modestly trimmed the pace of its monthly
asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion, and sought to
temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate
would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised.
At his last scheduled news conference as Fed chairman, Ben
Bernanke said the purchases would likely be cut at a "measured"
pace through much of next year if job gains continued as
expected, with the program fully shuttered by late-2014.
The move, which surprised some investors but did not cause
the market shock many had feared, was a nod to better prospects
for the economy and labor market. It marked a historic turning
point for the largest monetary policy experiment ever.
"The recovery clearly remains far from complete," Bernanke
said. But "we're hopeful ... we'll begin to see the whites of
the eyes of the end of the recovery, and the beginning of the
more normal period of economic growth."
Bernanke said he consulted closely on the decision with Fed
Vice Chair Janet Yellen, who is set to succeed him once he steps
down on January 31 after eight years at the helm. "She fully
supports what we did today," he said.
Investors took the action as a validation that the outlook
for the economy was improving. After a brief pullback, U.S.
stocks rallied sharply, with both S&P 500 and Dow industrials
closing at all-time highs.
At the same time, U.S. Treasury bond prices fell, but the
move was modest, capped by the Fed's strengthened commitment to
keep interest rates near zero for a long time irrespective of
the reduction in its asset purchases.
The Fed said monthly purchases of both mortgage and Treasury
bonds would be trimmed by $5 billion each, starting in January.
"This is a modest change, not a big one, and it shows that
they are not in a rush," said Scott Clemons, chief investment
strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman Wealth Management. "The
Fed is using very careful language that they are going to
continue to support the economy."
END OF AN ERA
The Fed's extraordinary money-printing has helped drive
stocks to record highs and sparked sharp gyrations in foreign
currencies, including a drop in emerging markets earlier this
year as investors anticipated an end to the easing.
"They finally pulled a Band-Aid off that they've been
tugging at for a long time," said Rick Meckler, president of
hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
The Fed launched its third and latest round of quantitative
easing, or QE, 15 months ago to kick-start hiring and growth in
an economy recovering only slowly from the recession. Its first
program was launched during the 2008 financial crisis.
The central bank's asset purchase programs, a centerpiece of
its crisis-era policy, have left it holding roughly $4 trillion
of bonds, and the path it must follow in dialing it down is rife
with numerous risks, including the possibility of
higher-than-targeted interest rates and a loss of investor
confidence.
To soothe investors' nerves, the Fed said it "likely will be
appropriate" to keep overnight rates near zero "well past the
time" that the jobless rate falls below 6.5 percent, especially
if inflation expectations remain below target.
The Fed has held rates near zero since late 2008.
It was a noteworthy tweak to an earlier pledge to keep
benchmark credit costs steady at least until the jobless rate,
which dropped to a five-year low of 7.0 percent in November,
hits 6.5 percent.
"The actions today are intended to keep the level of
accommodation the same overall," said Bernanke, who held out the
prospect of fresh stimulus if the economy stumbled. He said
officials could further bolster their low-rate pledge, or even
cut the interest rate they pay banks on excess reserves held at
the Fed in a bid to spur lending.
EXPECTATIONS ON INFLATION, RATES
In fresh quarterly forecasts, the central bank lowered its
expectations for both inflation and unemployment over the next
few years, acknowledging the jobless rate had fallen more
quickly than expected. It now sees it reaching a range of 6.3
percent to 6.6 percent by the end of 2014, from a previous
prediction of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent.
Three policymakers expect the first rate rise to come in
2016, up from only two in September, while 12 of the Fed's 17
top officials still see the move in 2015. Futures markets do not
see better-than-even odds of a rate hike until September 2015.
Critics of the bond buying, including some Fed officials,
have worried the program could unleash inflation or fuel
hard-to-detect asset price bubbles.
But some have credited the purchases with stabilizing an
economy and banking system that had been crippled by the 2008
financial crisis and with staving off what could have been a
damaging cycle of deflation.
One policymaker, Eric Rosengren of the Boston Fed, dissented
against the decision, which he felt was premature given the
still-high unemployment rate.
Bernanke stressed the Fed was not giving up on supporting
the economy, and said it would take action if inflation failed
to rise to the central bank's 2 percent target. Inflation as
measured by the Fed's preferred price gauge rose just 0.7
percent in the 12 months through October.
Even so, recent growth in jobs, retail sales and housing, as
well as a fresh budget deal in Congress, had convinced a growing
number of economists the Fed would trim the bond purchases.
But many thought the central bank would wait until early in
the new year, given persistently low inflation and the fact that
the world's largest economy has stumbled several times in its
crawl out of the 2007-2009 recession.