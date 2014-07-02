WASHINGTON, July 2 Monetary policy faces major
limitations as a tool to address risks to financial stability,
and regulation needs to play the primary role, Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
Yellen said an increased focus on financial stability in
monetary policy deliberations is appropriate, but that policy
should only shift to combat risks to stability in rare
circumstances.
"The potential cost ... is likely to be too great to give
financial stability risks a central role in monetary policy
discussions," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery at an
event sponsored by the International Monetary Fund.
Yellen also downplayed concerns about increased risk-taking
in the United States.
"I do not presently see a need for monetary policy to
deviate from a primary focus on attaining price stability and
maximum employment," she said.
