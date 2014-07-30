* Fed cuts monthly bond buying by $10 billion
* Still focused on "significant" labor market slack
* Reiterates "considerable time" before rate hike
* Fed sees inflation moving up toward 2 percent target
* Philadelphia Fed President Plosser dissents
(Adds analyst quote, Plosser dissent, inflation data)
By Michael Flaherty and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 30 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday reaffirmed it was in no rush to raise interest rates,
even as it upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy and
expressed some comfort that inflation was moving up toward its
target.
After a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers took note of both
faster economic growth and a decline in the unemployment rate,
but expressed concern about remaining slack in the labor market.
"Labor market conditions improved, with the unemployment
rate declining further," the Fed said in a statement. "However,
a range of labor market indicators suggests that there remains
significant underutilization of labor resources."
The reference confirmed that the central bank believes there
is still a ways to go before benchmark borrowing costs need to
move higher despite an improving outlook for jobs and prices.
Nevertheless, the shifts from the Fed's last policy
statement in June marked a small step toward an eventual rate
hike. The Fed has kept overnight rates near zero since December
2008 and has more than quadrupled its balance sheet to $4.4
trillion through a series of bond purchase programs.
"It's a bit more hawkish than the previous statement," said
Bricklin Dwyer, an economist at BNP Paribas. "There is clear
acknowledgement of labor and inflation progress."
As widely expected, the central bank cut its monthly asset
purchases to $25 billion from $35 billion, leaving it on course
to shutter the stimulus program this fall.
U.S. stocks turned modestly higher after the statement was
released on relief over the Fed's patience with rates. But
government bond prices extended losses and the dollar held
earlier gains as traders saw an increased chance that borrowing
costs could rise a bit earlier than they had expected.
Interest rate futures suggested a greater probability of an
initial rate hike early next year, but still suggested the first
increase would most likely come in June 2015.
Driving home its message, the Fed reiterated that it would
likely keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" after its
bond buying ends. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Plosser dissented because he felt the phrase did not
appropriately take into account the economy's strides.
TWEAKING THE STATEMENT
Plosser and a few other Fed officials have expressed concern
the central bank risks overstaying its welcome with low rates
and fueling an unwanted level of inflation. Others, including
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, are wary of moving too soon.
Yellen believes the nation's 6.1 percent unemployment rate
overstates the health of the jobs market, but she warned earlier
this month that a rate hike could come "sooner and be more rapid
than currently envisioned" if labor markets continued to improve
more quickly than anticipated.
In June, the Fed's policy-setting panel had described the
jobless rate as "elevated," but it has declined further since
then and officials dropped the description.
The emphasis on slack, however, indicated policymakers were
looking at a broader range of indicators of the health of the
jobs market and were still dissatisfied.
As notable was the growing comfort officials signaled on
inflation, which they had long worried was running too low.
"The committee ... judges that the likelihood of inflation
running persistently below 2 percent has diminished somewhat,"
the Fed said, referring to its price objective.
The government said on Wednesday that core inflation, which
strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose at a 2 percent
annual rate in the second quarter, its fastest pace in more than
two years, as the economy bounced back from a winter slump.
That report, which showed the economy grew at a 4 percent
annual rate in the second quarter, likely amplified the debate
within the Fed over how soon rates should rise.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Jason Lange; Additional
reporting by Gertrude Chavez in New York; Editing by Tim Ahmann
and Paul Simao)