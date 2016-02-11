WASHINGTON Feb 11 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday amid an ongoing
meltdown in global equity markets and growing skepticism that
the U.S. central bank can carry out its long-planned pivot to
"normal" monetary policy.
Yellen repeated to the Senate Banking Committee the
testimony she delivered on Wednesday to a House of
Representatives committee, putting a brave face on the U.S.
economic recovery while acknowledging that a weakened global
economy and steep slide in U.S. equity markets is tightening
financial conditions faster than the Fed wants.
Yellen warned on Wednesday that the rout, if proven to be
"persistent," could change the U.S. economic outlook - and by
implication the Fed's policy plans.
For the time being persistence seems just what investors
have in mind. U.S. stock indexes all dropped more than one
percent when they opened, while major European and Asian
exchanges were off more than two percent overnight and into
Thursday.
Investors in Fed Funds contracts meanwhile fully priced out
the expectation of a Fed rate hike this year, pushing the
interest rate expected in December below the effective rate
calculated by the central bank.
In her prepared testimony, Yellen leaned heavily on
continued job creation in the United States, rising wages, and
an expectation that household spending would keep the economy
afloat. But she also acknowledged that global and U.S. market
conditions could upend that forecast.
Yellen is due to begin her testimony at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT)
and will then take questions from senators.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)