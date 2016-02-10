WASHINGTON Feb 10 Tightening financial
conditions driven by falling stock prices, uncertainty over
China and a global reassessment of credit risk could throw the
U.S. economy off track from an otherwise solid course, Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday in prepared
testimony to Congress.
In testimony that combined a steady-as-she-goes account of
Fed policy with an acknowledgement of intensifying risks, Yellen
said there are good reasons to believe the United States will
stay on a path of moderate growth that will allow the Fed to
pursue "gradual" adjustments to monetary policy.
Family incomes and wealth are rising, domestic spending "has
continued to advance," and business investment outside the oil
sector accelerated in the second half of the year, she said.
Yellen said she expects the labor market to continue to improve
and inflation eventually rise toward the Fed's target despite a
recent drop in inflation expectations cited by some policymakers
as particularly unnerving.
But Yellen acknowledged that some of the weaknesses in the
global economy have become self re-enforcing, with weak growth
in major manufacturers like China and oversupply on commodity
markets rattling the world's oil and mineral exporters. A broad
sense of a world slowdown, in turn, and uncertainty about the
depth of China's problems, has tightened financial conditions
for U.S. businesses.
"These developments if they prove persistent, could weigh
on the outlook for economic activity and the labor market,"
Yellen said in remarks prepared for her semi-annual appearance
before the House Committee on Financial Services. A hearing
before the committee begins at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT)
An accompanying report said the U.S. financial sector "has
been resilient" to stress from oil and weakening corporate debt
markets around the world, with "limited" exposure among large
U.S. banks. But "if conditions in these sectors worsen...wider
stresses could emerge."
Yellen singled out uncertainty over recent changes in
China's currency policy and the prospects for its economy as a
particular culprit behind recent financial market volatility,
with the potential to drag down other countries dependent on
commodity and other exports to China.
"Should any of these downside risks materialize, foreign
activity and demand for U.S. exports could weaken and financial
markets could tighten further," she said.
Nevertheless, Yellen held firm to an overall sense that U.S.
growth would continue, and that the world would eventually fall
in step.
"Ongoing employment gains and faster wage growth should
support the growth of real incomes and therefore consumer
spending," Yellen said. And with other central banks maintaining
loose monetary policy, "global economic growth should pick up
over time."
The Fed "expects that with gradual adjustments in the stance
of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate
pace in coming years and that labor market indicators will
continue to strengthen," Yellen said.
The Fed in December raised interest rates for the first time
since the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis and recession, ending a
seven-year run near zero. Policymakers at the time anticipated
four more hikes this year, though investors have discounted that
amid the risks cited by Yellen and continued low inflation in
the United States.
