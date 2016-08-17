WASHINGTON Aug 17 Some voting Federal Reserve policymakers expect that a U.S. interest rate increase will be needed soon, although there is general agreement that more data is needed before such a move, according to the minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting.

"Some ... members anticipated that economic conditions would soon warrant taking another step in removing policy accommodation," the Fed said in the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)