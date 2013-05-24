Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
WASHINGTON May 24 Federal Reserve profits paid over to the U.S. Treasury dipped somewhat in the first quarter compared to a year ago, unaudited quarterly results for the U.S. central bank showed on Friday.
The Fed transferred $15.3 billion in the first quarter versus $23.8 billion in the same period in 2012, reflecting in part a decline in earnings from interest and a decline in both interest and non-interest income.
The U.S. central bank returns portfolio profits to the Treasury each year and it has never missed a payment. Last year, remittances hit a record $89 billion thanks to its bloated balance sheet.
The Fed has more than tripled the size of its balance sheet to around $3.3 trillion since late 2008 due to a campaign of massive bond purchases to hold down borrowing costs, which is aimed at spurring the pace of U.S. growth and hiring.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates it will contribute some $95 billion a year to federal coffers through 2016. But remittances are expected to hit zero from 2018 through 2020, before resuming in 2021.
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.