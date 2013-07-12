JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, July 12 A top Federal
Reserve official said on Friday he was "not keen" to allow U.S.
inflation to drift lower than the current 1 percent level,
adding that was "not the end of the world" but "at the edge" of
where it should be.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, speaking at an
economics conference, said he did not want inflation measured by
the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index to drift into
the zero-to-1-percent range.
"Inflation should push us in a more accommodative fashion,"
Bullard said.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, speaking on the
same panel, said the U.S. central bank should defend that target
from both "high and low" sides.