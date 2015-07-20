SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 Public fretting by some
U.S. central bankers over excessively low inflation aside, the
current bout of sub-par U.S. inflation isn't that unusual and
will likely be cured as employment rises, according to a study
published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
U.S. inflation has lingered below the Fed's 2-percent target
for more than three years, and policymakers such as Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans have pointed to that shortfall as reason
to hold short-term borrowing costs near zero until well into
next year. Keeping interest rates low, he and others have
argued, is the central bank's best hope for pulling inflation
up.
At the same time, other Fed policymakers say that modest
economic growth and a decline in unemployment will eventually
boost inflation anyway, a view that is bolstered by the new
paper.
"(T) his lengthy undershooting (in inflation) does not yet
signal a statistically significant departure from the target
after accounting for the ever-present volatility of monthly
inflation readings," wrote San Francisco Fed research advisor
Kevin Lansing in the regional Fed bank's latest Economic Letter.
"An economic forecast that predicts more-positive (or
less-negative) gaps in production or employment over time would
also predict an increase in the 12-month inflation rate."
The research comes as policymakers get ready for a
policy-setting meeting next week. While they are not expected to
lift rates then, some economists do expect policymakers to put
financial markets on notice that recent economic data may be
strong enough to allow rate hikes by September.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said as much last
week, when he noted that a September rate hike would be
"plausible."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard went further earlier
Monday, when he told Fox Business Network he sees better than
even odds that his colleagues will approve a rate hike in
September.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)