SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 U.S. inflation in the
first half of the year was probably "markedly lower" than
reported, but policymakers are unlikely to set interest rates
incorrectly as a result, according to an analysis published
Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.
Researchers at the regional Fed bank had earlier found that
the very weak readings for economic growth in the early part of
the year were likely due to inadequate adjustments for seasonal
fluctuations, and that true economic growth was probably much
faster than reported.
The same researchers applied similar methodology to
inflation data and found that core PCE inflation, the Fed's
preferred gauge, was probably overstated by 0.3 and 0.2
percentage points in the first two quarters of the year,
respectively.
The analysis could cast doubt on whether Fed policymakers
can be confident that inflation is headed back to their
2-percent goal, the hurdle they have set for raising interest
rates as soon as next month.
But the economists, led by San Francisco Fed chief
researcher Glenn Rudebusch, found that because the policymakers
take into account both of their goals of full employment and
stable prices when setting policy, the overstatement of
inflation in the reported data is unlikely to spur them into
raising rates too soon.
"We estimate that inflation was lower and economic growth
was faster during the first half of this year than currently
reported in the published data," the researchers wrote.
"However, policymakers realize that any single piece of
data, even a comprehensive measure like GDP, has to be taken
with a grain of salt. Because of this, they are unlikely to be
misled by the transitory statistical noise arising from residual
seasonality."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)