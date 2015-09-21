SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 Market-based measures of
the outlook for inflation are poor predictors for actual
inflation, research published Monday by the San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank shows.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week the drop
in market-based inflation expectations over the past month had
caught the Fed's attention, and the Fed's statement explaining
the central bank's decision to hold rates steady also mentioned
the decrease.
Worries about low inflation indeed were a main reason
policymakers did not raise interest rates, several Fed officials
have since said.
Those worries notwithstanding, market-based measures of
inflation expectations probably say little about where inflation
really is headed, the paper said.
"In particular, they perform much worse than forecasts
constructed from survey expectations of future inflation, which
incorporate all the information used by professional
forecasters," wrote Michael Bauer and Erin McCarthy, both
researchers at the San Francisco Fed. The best forecast for
future inflation, they found, has historically been the Fed's
target of 2 percent.
"Our results add to the discussion about how much attention
policymakers and professional forecasters should pay to
market-based inflation forecasts," they wrote.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota has long
argued that the decline in market-based measures of the
inflation outlook should play into monetary policy
decision-making because it suggests that investors are losing
faith in the central bank's commitment to its 2-percent goal.
The paper suggests that policymakers should look elsewhere
for inflation outlook data to inform their rate decisions.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernadette Baum)