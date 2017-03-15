March 15 The Federal Reserve will stick to a
gradual path of interest rate rises even if inflation runs above
its 2 percent target, Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday,
signaling that the U.S. central bank is willing to use low rates
to push down even harder on unemployment.
Yellen's comments were the one major surprise in the Fed's
decision on Wednesday to hike rates by 25 basis points and
likely lift them two more times this year even as the labor
market improves and inflation firms.
The comments also signaled that the central bank was
confident it could rein in inflation, if needed, and that it has
the credibility to do so in the event of a sustained spike.
"It’s a reminder 2 percent is not a ceiling on inflation,
it’s a target," Yellen told a news conference after the rate
decision was released. "There will be some times when inflation
is above 2 percent, just like it's been below 2 percent."
Inflation has ticked up globally after years of negative and
near-negative rates and massive injections of central bank money
into the financial system in a bid to head off deflationary
forces.
U.S. headline inflation is about 2 percent already, and core
inflation - seen as a better measure of underlying inflation
trends because it strips out volatile food and fuel prices -- is
expected to reach 2 percent next year.
"They want to make sure they don’t short-circuit the
recovery," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at
Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "They are buying
themselves some leeway in the future to let inflation tick
higher and still not raise rates faster."
Yellen's term as Fed chair has been marked by a cautious
approach to raising interest rates, and her comments on
Wednesday and in the Fed's policy statement suggest that the
central bank is keen to avert a tightening of financial markets
if data in coming months shows inflation above the bank's
target.
Four years ago, then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke triggered a bond
selloff when he hinted at curtailing the central bank's
bond-buying stimulus sooner than markets had expected. The
"taper tantrum" ended up delaying the Fed's planned return to a
more normal stance of monetary policy.
Yellen did not specify how much of an inflation overshoot
the Fed would tolerate, though past policymaker comments suggest
that 2.25 percent or 2.5 percent inflation would be acceptable
to the central bank.
"If we had a little inflation, would that be so terrible?"
said Alice Rivlin, a former Fed vice chair now at the Brookings
Institution. "It's something the Fed knows very well how to
handle."
