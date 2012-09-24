SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Longer-term U.S. inflation expectations have stayed fairly constant since the financial crisis five years ago, but have crept up noticeably in Britain, according to research published Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

That's despite the fact that the Bank of England has had a long-standing explicit 2-percent inflation target; the U.S. Federal Reserve only adopted an inflation target this past January.

"Even such a severe shock as the financial crisis did not significantly change U.S. household long-run inflation expectations," wrote Bharat Trehan, a San Francisco Fed research advisor, and Oskar Zorrilla, a graduate student, in the latest edition of the San Francisco Fed's Economic Letter. "It will be interesting to see what effect the formal target will have on U.S. inflation expectations."

The recent rise in British inflation expectations is "not particularly troublesome" if longer-term inflation expectations are simply tracking reported, current inflation, as is often the case with household surveys, the researchers wrote.

More problematic, in terms of central bank credibility, is elevated household uncertainty in Britain over the expected rate of price rises, they said.

In the U.S., the range of household opinions about inflation for the coming year widened after the crisis, but there was very little disagreement about inflation five years out.

In Britain, households appear to be just as uncertain about inflation five years into the future as they are about inflation in the coming year.

"This is troubling," the researchers wrote. "As noted earlier, monetary policy is mainly what determines inflation over the long run. Hence, if the central bank's inflation target is credible, it is not clear why long-run inflation expectations should be as dispersed as short-run expectations."