NEW YORK, Sept 14 Americans predicted lower
inflation last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New
York survey published as Fed policymakers prepare to decide
whether the U.S. economy is ready for tighter monetary policy.
The New York Fed's survey of consumer expectations, released
on Monday, found that median expectations of inflation three
years in the future fell to a record low of 2.87 percent from
2.96 percent the previous month. The one-year expectation was
also down, to 2.79 percent from 2.96 percent.
Both price measures have edged lower since the survey began
in mid-2013, reflecting broader data showing spot U.S. inflation
has remained below the Fed's 2 percent target.
The central bank wants to be reasonably confident that
prices will rebound in order to hike interest rates, a move that
could come as soon as Thursday.
The survey taps about 1,200 respondents on a 12-month
rotating basis.
