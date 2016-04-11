NEW YORK, April 11 An increasingly important
gauge of U.S. inflation sagged last month back to near record
low levels from earlier in the year, adding to the uncertainty
over how fast the Federal Reserve can proceed with interest rate
hikes in the coming months.
Expectations for inflation one year in the future fell to
2.53 percent in March from 2.71 percent in February, according
to the New York Fed's survey of consumers, which was released on
Monday.
That was the fourth decline in the last six months and put
expected inflation at just over a tenth of a percentage point
above January's reading of 2.42 percent, which was the lowest
level since the survey began in mid-2013.
The U.S. central bank has a 2 percent target for inflation
in the medium term. It raised rates in December for the first
time in nearly a decade and projections from Fed policymakers
indicate two more rate hikes this year.
The New York Fed survey showed that median expectations for
inflation three years in the future declined to 2.50 percent in
March from 2.62 percent in February.
The decline in one-year expectations came despite
expectations for gasoline prices to continue their recent rise.
The median year-ahead expectation for gas prices is for a gain
of 7.3 percent, while consumers expect prices for food, rent and
medical care to decline slightly, the New York Fed said.
"The decline at the one-year horizon was concentrated among
household heads with lower education, income and numeracy," the
New York Fed report said.
