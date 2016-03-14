NEW YORK, March 14 An increasingly important
gauge of U.S. inflation rebounded last month from record low
levels, adding to other firming price measures that could help
pave the way for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the
months ahead.
The New York Fed's survey of consumers found expectations
for inflation one year in the future rose to 2.71 percent in
February, from January's 2.42 percent, which was the lowest
level since the survey began in mid-2013.
Median expectations three years in the future edged up to
2.62 percent last month, from 2.45 percent.
