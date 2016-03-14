NEW YORK, March 14 An increasingly important gauge of U.S. inflation rebounded last month from record low levels, adding to other firming price measures that could help pave the way for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the months ahead.

The New York Fed's survey of consumers found expectations for inflation one year in the future rose to 2.71 percent in February, from January's 2.42 percent, which was the lowest level since the survey began in mid-2013.

Median expectations three years in the future edged up to 2.62 percent last month, from 2.45 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)