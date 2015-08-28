Aug 27 Central bankers from around the globe are gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, over the next few days for the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's annual economic symposium.

Following are highlights:

(All times are local/EDT/GMT)

Friday, Aug. 28

0800/1000/1400 - Boston University Professor Simon Gilchrist and Egon Zakrajsek, associate director of the Division of Monetary Affairs at the Fed's Board of Governors, present paper on "Inflation Dynamics Through Firms' Pricing Behavior." Stanford University professor Pete Klenow is the discussant.

0900/1100/1500 - Harvard University professor Gita Gopinath presents paper on "International Aspects of Inflation Dynamics." University of Wisconsin professor Charles Engel is the discussant.

1025/1225/1665 - Panel discussion on inflation dynamics with Swiss National Bank Governing Board Chairman Thomas Jordan, MIT professor Athanasios Orphanides and Central Bank of Chile Governor Rodrigo Vergara.

1240/1440/1840 - Luncheon address by Tsinghua University professor David Daokui Li.

Saturday, Aug. 29

0800/1000/1400 - Johns Hopkins University professor Jon Faust and Indiana University professor Eric Leeper present paper on "Reinflation Challenges and the Inflation Targeting Paradigm." Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito is the discussant.

0900/1100/1500 - University of Maryland associate professor S. Boragan Aruoba and University of Pennsylvania professor Frank Schorfheide present paper on "Inflation Dynamics During and After the Zero Lower Bound." London Business School professor Lucrezia Reichlin is the discussant.

1025/1225/1625 - Panel discussion on global inflation dynamics with Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio and Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

