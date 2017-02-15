NEW YORK Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook
on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from
June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail
sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some
central bank officials.
"We are pulling forward our expectations for the next Fed
rate hike from June to May; we continue to look for two hikes
this year, in May and September," J.P. Morgan economist Michael
Feroli wrote in a research note on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)