DALLAS Jan 11 Robert Kaplan, the new chief of
the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday he would take a
"wait-and-see" approach on assessing how China's slowdown will
affect the U.S. economy.
Kaplan told the Dallas chapters of Financial Executives
International, the Association for Corporate Growth and the
National Association of Corporate Directors that he was not
surprised that China's stock market volatility had jarred
markets around the world.
But he said it was still too soon to tell if it will get
worse, or if in a couple of months China will turn out to have
rebounded.
In September the Fed held off on raising rates in part
because of concerns over the slowdown in China's economic
growth.
