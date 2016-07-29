ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 29 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday played down the weaker-than-expected gross domestic product growth reported for the second quarter.

"You can't overreact to any one data point ... this number will get revised," Kaplan told reporters in New Mexico after speaking to a community bankers association.

Kaplan added that between now and the U.S. central bank's next policy meeting in September he would be looking at further information for "continuing improvement and forward momentum in GDP, an improvement in the labor market and some progress on inflation." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)