NEW YORK, June 23 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker on Thursday dropped his promise to advocate for a
U.S. interest-rate hike soon, and suggested that current
near-zero rates may not be stimulating the economy as much as
thought.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the Money Marketeers in
New York, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan
made no changes to his forecasts for U.S. growth and inflation.
And he said, as he has in other recent appearances, that the
removal of the Fed's monetary policy accommodation "should be
done in a gradual and patient manner."
But in a departure from recent speeches, he did not say he
would advocate for rate hikes.
He used much of his speech to recap a growing body of
research that suggests the Fed has less room than in the past to
raise rates without putting unwanted brakes to the U.S. economic
engine.
Evidence is growing that the so-called neutral rate has
declined sharply. Fresh forecasts released last week show Fed
officials now believe that a healthy U.S. economy can maintain
full employment and stable prices with a policy rate of only 3
percent, well below the 4.25 percent rate they saw just four
years ago.
"I am strongly persuaded by arguments that aging
demographics in advanced economies, a decline in productivity
growth and the continued emergence of the U.S. as a source of
safe assets have all contributed to the decline in the neutral
rate," he said.
Kaplan's comments reflect a broader debate taking place both
within the Fed and without over the long-term prospects for U.S.
growth. Fed Chief Janet Yellen has also pointed to the
constraints that lower potential U.S. growth are putting on Fed
policy, and economists suggest that it is one reason the Fed has
had to downgrade its own expectations for rate hikes this year
and next.
Citing research from colleagues at his own bank, Kaplan said
that the Fed's current policy rate of 0.25 percent to 0.50
percent is providing only a modest boost to the economy because
the neutral rate is so much lower than it used to be.
"If we are going to generate higher sustainable rates of GDP
growth and address key secular issues, there needs to be policy
action beyond monetary policy," he said, naming fiscal,
immigration and trade policy as potential solutions.
He did not mentioned the U.K. referendum on European Union
membership in his prepared remarks.
