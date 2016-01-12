DALLAS Jan 11 Robert Kaplan, the new chief of
the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday he supports
gradually increasing U.S. interest rates, adding that keeping
monetary policy too easy for too long poses risks that could be
painful to address.
"I agree with, and argued for, the decision made in December
by the (Fed) to increase the federal funds rate," Kaplan said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Dallas chapters of
Financial Executives International, the Association for
Corporate Growth and the National Association of Corporate
Directors. "If we delay further normalization until we actually
see evidence of excessive accommodation, there is a risk that we
will have waited too long."
The Fed last month raised benchmark interest rates by a
quarter of a percentage point, ending a seven-year stretch in
which rates were held at a near-zero level in response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
Economists predict the Fed will next raise rates in March
and are parsing comments from Fed policymakers like Kaplan for
hints on whether that view is on target.
Kaplan did not address his preferred timing for future rate
hikes in his prepared remarks.
Still, despite his warning on the risks of excessively easy
policy, his comments on the whole were more measured than his
hawkish predecessor, Richard Fisher.
He forecast 2 percent to 2.5 percent GDP growth this year
and for inflation to rise to the Fed's 2 percent target by the
end of 2017, an outlook that puts him in the same ballpark as
most of his Fed colleagues.
But rather than highlight upside risks to that forecast,
which would suggest a bias toward faster rate hikes, Kaplan
focused on potential headwinds.
Kaplan forecast oil prices, whose decline has helped boost
car sales but has also put unwanted downward pressure on
inflation, to remain low and volatile. He also flagged concerns
about weak growth abroad.
"Our economists will be considering how a stronger dollar
and more subdued rates of growth outside the U.S. might
adversely affect GDP, unemployment and inflation in this
country," Kaplan said. "Slower Chinese growth has the potential
to further impact commodity prices and create headwinds for GDP
growth in the U.S. and other economies."
Kaplan won't vote on policy until 2017, but he will take
part in the Fed's eight policy meetings over the year, with the
first one set for later this month.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir with reporting by Terry Wade in New
York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)