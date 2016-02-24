(Adds more comments from Kaplan, background on Fed policy)
DALLAS Feb 24 Dallas Federal Reserve President
Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday that his more downbeat
assessment of the U.S. central bank's path of rate hikes will be
reflected at the next policy meeting in March.
"It wouldn't be surprising to see in my submission some
slowing, or some change in the path. You'll see some change," he
told reporters following an event in Dallas, referring to the
Fed's economic projections that each policymaker anonymously
submits every quarter.
Kaplan is among a growing number of Fed officials who have
said the U.S. central bank may have to halt further interest
rate hikes amid tightening financial conditions and slow
progress toward the Fed reaching its 2-percent inflation target.
He also said he was carefully watching the U.S. Treasuries
yield curve as a forward indicator of the U.S. economic outlook.
Earlier, Kaplan told an audience of Harvard University
alumni that he does not see a recession in the United States
this year, but that secular trends, including an aging
population, will have a detrimental effect on GDP growth rates
at home and elsewhere.
The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate for the first
time in a decade in December. Since then, worries over slowing
global growth, renewed market volatility and a decline in U.S.
inflation expectations have clouded the economic outlook.
Kaplan, appointed Dallas Fed chief six months ago, rotates
into a voting position on the Fed's rate-setting committee next
year, and takes part in deliberations.
The former Goldman Sachs banker also reiterated his view
that the Fed has to be "patient" and "cautious" in assessing
further data to decide the course of interest rates. He declined
to give a timeline for that assessment.
The Fed is likely to downgrade its December median
prediction of four hikes this year at its next meeting on March
15-16. Traders have currently all but priced out any increase
this year.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)