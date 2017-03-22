(Repeats story that ran earlier with no change to headline or
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 With the U.S. workforce
nearly fully employed and inflation heading toward 2 percent,
the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates two more times
this year and continue work on a plan to gradually trim its
massive balance sheet, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President
Robert Kaplan said.
But, Kaplan was careful to emphasize in an interview with
Reuters late Tuesday, there is little rush on either score.
"I think we are moving toward a period where we should begin
allowing the balance sheet to gradually and patiently run off,"
said Kaplan, a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting
panel. "But I think we have work to do, probably, to get to that
point."
By "work to do," Kaplan was referring to further
interest-rate hikes. Kaplan supported last week's interest-rate
increase, only the Fed's third since the financial crisis, and
said Tuesday the "country will be well-served" by the decision.
"Now that we’ve done it, I think that we’ve got the benefit
of a little time here to see how the economy unfolds," he said.
"I plan to take advantage of that to assess how the economy is
unfolding and be prepared to make a judgment as we head toward
the next meetings."
Over a Dr. Pepper and bagel after a morning of meetings at
the San Francisco Fed, Kaplan reiterated his view that two more
rate hikes this year is a "reasonable" base case, as long as
labor market slack continues to decline and inflation continues
to rise toward the Fed's 2-percent goal.
"We are still accommodative and I think it’s very
appropriate for us to be accommodative," he said. If inflation
rises above the Fed's 2-percent target for a brief period, it is
not going trigger faster rate hikes as long as it is not a
persistent trend, he said.
Though the current rate of U.S. unemployment, at 4.7
percent, is below the level historically thought to be
consistent with full employment, Kaplan said he does not believe
it will generate undue upward pressure on prices.
Kaplan also said he is "mindful" that some of the policies
expected under President Donald Trump's new administration,
including changes to immigration and trade policies and changes
to health insurance, could slow economic growth or hurt consumer
spending. He and his staff have been trying to figure out why
some of the latest readings on consumer spending already suggest
some sluggishness, and will keep a close eye on those figures
going forward.
But, he said, he will not be factoring in impacts from
Trump's new policies, including those like tax reform that may
boost growth, until he is pretty sure they will be enacted.
BALANCE SHEET
Last week, in addition to raising rates, the Fed discussed
what to do with its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, built up after
years of bond-buying aimed at stimulating investment and hiring
by pushing down long-term borrowing costs.
Now that the economy is in better shape, the Fed wants to
eventually trim the balance sheet to a more normal size. So far
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has given few details on the plan, and
has said nothing has been decided yet.
Kaplan said he believes the discussion on what to do with
the balance sheet should continue throughout the year, and that
once rates are a bit higher, the plan should be published and
put into effect soon after.
He declined to say when that should be, but said he would
like rates to be high enough that there would be little chance
of rates falling back to zero any time in the near future.
Kaplan said he would favor a plan to reduce the balance
sheet in a way that would not "unduly affect" financial markets.
"That for me means gradually," he said, adding that reductions
should be kept to a "reasonably manageable" percentage of the
daily volume of trading in mortgage-backed securities and
Treasuries, among other factors.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)