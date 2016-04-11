RUSTON, La., April 11 A top Federal Reserve official is not now willing to back a U.S. interest rate hike but said on Monday he is "very open-minded" to making such a call ahead of a mid-June policy meeting.

"There is a point at which I will be advocating to take the next step, but it's not now, by the way," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said.

Asked by reporters whether tightening policy at a June 14-15 meeting is an "open question", he agreed. "I wouldn't be moving today if you ask me," Kaplan said. "But I'm certainly very open-minded to make a judgment in advance of June and I will." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)