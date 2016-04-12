WASHINGTON, April 12 Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he expects banks to suffer losses on energy loans following the collapse in global oil prices, but they will not pose a broad risk to the economy.

"We watch this issue very carefully and we watch related areas of commercial real estate exposure. There will be losses," Kaplan said in an interview on CNBC. "I don't think this will be a systemic issue."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)