MEXICO CITY Nov 4 U.S. policymakers should boost public spending on infrastructure, improve education and undertake tax, regulatory and trade reforms to speed up economic growth, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.

Speaking in Mexico just four days ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Kaplan said he expected the U.S. economy to grow about 2 percent this year and for inflation to rise back to the Fed's 2-percent target in the medium term.

But because the big drags on growth are structural - including an aging population and globalization - monetary policy can play only a limited role in changing the outcome, he said.

"At this stage of the economic recovery, we need fiscal policy and structural reforms to join the menu of economic policy," Kaplan said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Asociación de Bancos de Mexico. "Improved growth expectations could help to counter the forces holding down global interest rates, giving monetary policy makers greater scope for action without resorting to unconventional tools."

The Fed, which slashed interest rates to zero and bought trillions of dollars of debt to stimulate growth after the financial crisis, is expected to raise interest rates in December amid strong jobs gains and signs that inflation is firming. A U.S. government report released Friday showed wages rose in October and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.9 percent.

Kaplan did not comment on the stance of monetary policy in his prepared remarks, and most of his comments about the structural drags on growth and the need for investment in infrastructure and education echoed his past speeches.

He also did not comment on politics, although his remarks suggest that he views immigration and robust trade with Mexico, both of which could come under pressure under policies embraced by the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as important offsets to trends that are otherwise dragging on U.S. growth.

Take labor force participation, for instance, which he said can be expected to fall to just 61 percent over the next 10 years as workers age out of the labor force. That decline, he and others say, slows potential U.S. GDP growth.

Immigration, he noted, has tempered that decline.

