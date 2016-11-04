MEXICO CITY Nov 4 U.S. policymakers should
boost public spending on infrastructure, improve education and
undertake tax, regulatory and trade reforms to speed up economic
growth, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said
on Friday.
Speaking in Mexico just four days ahead of the U.S.
presidential election, Kaplan said he expected the U.S. economy
to grow about 2 percent this year and for inflation to rise back
to the Fed's 2-percent target in the medium term.
But because the big drags on growth are structural -
including an aging population and globalization - monetary
policy can play only a limited role in changing the outcome, he
said.
"At this stage of the economic recovery, we need fiscal
policy and structural reforms to join the menu of economic
policy," Kaplan said in remarks prepared for delivery to the
Asociación de Bancos de Mexico. "Improved growth expectations
could help to counter the forces holding down global interest
rates, giving monetary policy makers greater scope for action
without resorting to unconventional tools."
The Fed, which slashed interest rates to zero and bought
trillions of dollars of debt to stimulate growth after the
financial crisis, is expected to raise interest rates in
December amid strong jobs gains and signs that inflation is
firming. A U.S. government report released Friday showed wages
rose in October and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.9
percent.
Kaplan did not comment on the stance of monetary policy in
his prepared remarks, and most of his comments about the
structural drags on growth and the need for investment in
infrastructure and education echoed his past speeches.
He also did not comment on politics, although his remarks
suggest that he views immigration and robust trade with Mexico,
both of which could come under pressure under policies embraced
by the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as
important offsets to trends that are otherwise dragging on U.S.
growth.
Take labor force participation, for instance, which he said
can be expected to fall to just 61 percent over the next 10
years as workers age out of the labor force. That decline, he
and others say, slows potential U.S. GDP growth.
Immigration, he noted, has tempered that decline.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)