BRIEF-First Bank commences public offering of common stock
FORT WORTH, Texas Oct 19 U.S. inflation, which has under-run the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target for years, is "likely firming," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.
Kaplan, speaking at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce's Mayor's International Luncheon, said he expects U.S. GDP growth to be about 1.75 percent this year, slower than what has been historically the norm but enough to push down unemployment and reduce slack in the labor market. Kaplan participates in the Fed's regular policy discussions, but will not vote on policy until next year.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 22 Rent-A-Center said on Monday that activist investor Engaged Capital LLC, which has been pushing the furniture retailer to sell itself, rejected two board seats offered by the company.