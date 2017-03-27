COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 27 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday that he will support further interest rate hikes if the U.S. economy continues to make progress towards its goals of full employment and 2-percent inflation.

"As long as I continue to see us make progress, I will continue to support" further rate hikes, Kaplan said at an event at Texas A&M University. (Reporting by Brad S. Morse; writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)