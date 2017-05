AUSTIN, Texas, March 29 Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday there is still more slack that is expected to be coming out of the U.S. labor market, which will be a factor for the economy to reach the central bank's inflation target.

"I would like to see continued improvement which would give me more confidence about reaching our 2 percent inflation objective," he said in a round table with reporters in Austin (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)