Dallas Jan 11 Four U.S. interest-rate hikes are
"not baked in the cake" for the Federal Reserve this year,
particularly given the volatility in China's stock market and
concerns about a slowdown there, a top Fed official said on
Monday.
"This is an unusual start to the year, obviously," Robert
Kaplan, the Dallas Fed's new president, told reporters after a
talk here. Concern about China's slowdown forced the Fed to hold
off raising interest rates in September, he said, and it is
unclear if such a thing could happen this time around too.
"There's no substitute for time in assessing economic data
as it unfolds," he said, adding that there would probably not be
enough economic data before the Fed's January meeting to justify
raising rates then, but there could be enough by March.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)