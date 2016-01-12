(Adds comments, background)
By Ann Saphir
Dallas Jan 11 Four U.S. interest-rate hikes are
"not baked in the cake" for the Federal Reserve this year,
particularly given global stock market volatility set off by
fears over a cooling Chinese economy, a top Fed official said on
Monday.
The Fed raised rates in December, the first rate hike in
almost a decade and ending a seven-year stretch in which rates
were held at a near-zero level in response to the 2007-2009
financial crisis and recession.
Investors are now focused on when the next rate hike will
be, with economists predicting March.
Fed officials overall expect four rate hikes this year,
according to the median of their forecasts from December.
"This is an unusual start to the year, obviously," Robert
Kaplan, the Dallas Fed's new president, told reporters after a
talk here.
Concern about slowing growth in China roiled world markets
in August and forced the Fed to hold off raising interest rates
in September. This year has started off with global markets
again rocked by plunges in Chinese stock markets, a fall in the
yuan and subsequent heavy intervention by the Chinese
authorities to push the yuan back up.
"We went through this in August and September, we paused, we
watched, we let events unfold, which is the right way to handle
it, and we saw ultimately that underlying economic conditions
remained intact and solvent," Kaplan said.
"There's no substitute for time in assessing economic data
as it unfolds," Kaplan told reporters.
Kaplan said he is not sure there will be enough economic
data before the Fed's next policy meeting in late January to
justify raising rates then, but "between now and March I think
there will be."
Kaplan's comments differ somewhat from those earlier in the
day from Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who said there
may not be enough data even by March to make a call for raising
rates.
Still, Kaplan, who was a longtime banker for Goldman Sachs,
said he was withholding judgment about the implications of
China's market swings for the U.S. economy.
"We have to pay attention to underlying economic conditions
and we certainly have to watch what's going on with financial
conditions," he said, adding that markets can swing one way one
week and another the next.
"You got to give it some time to see how things unfold," he
said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie
Adler)