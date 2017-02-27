Lower-rated euro zone bonds suffer as cracks widen between Europe and U.S.
* South European bonds underperform in risk-off euro zone market
NORMAN, Okla. Feb 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve might need to raise interest rates in the near future to avoid falling behind the curve on inflation, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Monday.
Kaplan clarified a point he has made several times in recent weeks that a rate increase should come sooner than later.
"Sooner rather than later means in the near future," Kaplan told journalists after speaking at an event with university students in Norman, Oklahoma. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
* South European bonds underperform in risk-off euro zone market
LONDON, May 29 Britain will remain a strong ally of the European Union even as it leaves the bloc, its interior minister said on Monday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested Europe could no longer completely rely on Britain and the United States.