HOUSTON Nov 18 The Federal Reserve is
"sensitive" to the impact future rate hikes may have on emerging
market economies, where a buildup of debt to boost growth could
create vulnerabilities, the Fed's newest policymaker, Rob
Kaplan, said on Wednesday,
"This is a delicate time and Fed monetary policy has some
impact on that," Kaplan said.
He also said that while the Fed has been surprised by the
lack of upward pressure on wages as the jobless rate has
declined, it cannot wait until it actually sees those pressures
rise before acting to raise rates, because to do so could risk
an unwanted rise in inflation.
