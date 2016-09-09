AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 9 The case for raising U.S.
interest rates has strengthened in recent months, a top Federal
Reserve official said on Friday, but long-term headwinds to
economic growth mean the central bank can afford to raise rates
very slowly.
"The Fed can afford to be patient and deliberate in its
actions," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters in
Austin on the sidelines of a conference sponsored by Mission
Capital. Most importantly, he added, "the likely path of rates
is going to be flatter, much flatter than we've ever experienced
historically."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)