Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York, U.S. on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Neel Kashkari, the chief of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve who was the lone dissenter on the Fed's rate hike last month, repeated Tuesday his view that there is still slack in the labour market and that inflation is still lower than it should be.

"I think in both cases we can do a little bit better," Kashkari said in a talk at the Minnesota Business Partnership that was otherwise largely focussed on ideas for improving education for kids in low-income families.

