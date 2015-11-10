(Adds more color from tweets, comment from former Dallas Fed
president and Fed Up)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 10 Neel Kashkari, who as a
top U.S. Treasury official managed a key part of the banking and
auto industry bailouts during the financial crisis, was picked
on Tuesday to be the next president of the Minneapolis Federal
Reserve Bank.
A former executive at Goldman Sachs and global
investment firm Pimco who ran as a Republican for California
governor last year, Kashkari will take over from Narayana
Kocherlakota on Jan. 1.
Kashakari, 42, has been a critic of the U.S. central bank's
accommodative monetary policies, warning that its easing
policies are less effective as underlying U.S. economic growth
slows, and could spark inflation.
He may also be the first Fed policymaker featured in People
magazine's "sexiest men alive" edition and the first to tweet
prolifically about everything from bears to football to his
first bite of a cheese-covered hotdog inside a piece of fried
chicken ("Tastes better than it looks!").
He will join the central bank just as Fed Chair Janet Yellen
plans to begin weaning the U.S. economy from seven years of
near-zero interest rates.
The choice of Kashkari, 42, marks a departure for the Fed's
smallest regional bank, whose current chief is an enthusiastic
supporter of monetary policy easing.
Kashkari's varied experience in politics, banking and
government make him an unusual addition to the Fed
policy-setting table. He also has a theatrical flair: in 2014 in
what he said was both a publicity stunt and an effort to draw
attention to poverty in the California gubernatorial race, he
lived as a homeless man for a week. He posted a Facebook video
about it afterwards.
Kashkari ran the government's $700 billion Troubled Asset
Relief Program, which some credit for saving Detroit's auto
industry and for playing an important role in keeping the
financial industry from collapsing.
In 2009, he went to work for Pimco to build an equities
business, leaving in 2013 and becoming the Republican candidate
for California governor the following year. He lost handily to
incumbent Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.
SON OF INDIAN IMMIGRANTS
Kashkari will not get to vote on Fed policy until 2017,
according to the schedule of rotating votes on the central
bank's policy committee.
In 2012, as the Fed launched its third round of bond-buying
to spur the U.S. economic recovery, Kashkari was dismissive.
"At the end of the day, this is not going to lead to real
economic growth," he told CNBC at the time. "Unfortunately, it
likely leads to an inflationary outcome."
He was not available for an interview on Tuesday, a
Minneapolis Fed spokesman said.
The son of Indian immigrants, Kashkari was born in Akron,
Ohio and was an aerospace engineer before joining Goldman in San
Francisco.
He becomes the third former Goldman executive to be
appointed to head a Fed regional bank this year. These moves
have angered the Fed Up coalition of labor groups and community
activists, which says the bank represents the problems that led
to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
To Richard Fisher, who ran the Dallas Fed until March,
that's a plus: "If you don't understand financial markets today,
you can't really understand how the economy operates," he told
Reuters. "As long as they remember, and they do, that they work
for the American people."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Additional reporting by Jim Christie
in San Francisco and Jennifer Ablan and Richard Leong in New
York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)