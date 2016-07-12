(Adds comments, background)
By Ann Saphir
MARQUETTE, Mich., July 12 The Federal Reserve
should not be in any hurry to raise U.S. interest rates because
inflation is so low and the economy is still short of full
employment, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"We feel like we can be patient to let the economy continue
to heal before we start moving aggressively to raise rates,"
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said at a Town Hall in
Marquette, Michigan. "We should take our time when we go ahead
and start raising rates again. There's not a huge urgency to
raise rates because inflation is coming up low."
When they meet later this month Fed policymakers will
evaluate a run of data, including a job increase of 287,000 in
June, to gauge whether the U.S. recovery is on track.
Traders see zero chance of a rate hike this month and are
betting the Fed will wait to raise rates until mid-2017, with
officials like Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo saying
they are unconvinced inflation is moving adequately towards the
central bank's 2 percent target.
Kashkari's comments show he likely sides with Tarullo and
other so-called doves who want to keep rates where they are, at
least as long as inflation is low.
At the same time, Kashkari made clear he still expects
moderate growth ahead and no recession, and therefore no need
for the Fed to ease policy.
"The key driver for us is, how do we put as many people back
to work as possible while preventing the economy from
overheating," said Kashkari, who is not a voting member on Fed
policy this year but will rotate into a voting spot next year.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane
Craft)