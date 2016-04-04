BRIEF-Sears Holdings extends debt maturity and derisks pension obligations
* Announced agreements to extend a portion of its $500 million 2016 secured loan facility and annuitize $515 million of its pension obligations
MINNEAPOLIS, April 4 Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Monday he is "comfortable" with the current stance of U.S. monetary policy, and expects "moderate" economic growth ahead.
"My view is, let's put people back to work as long as we have room on inflation," Kashkari told reporters after running a day-long symposium on bank regulation. He said the current stance of monetary policy is "about right."
Kashkari said he is closely watching jobs data, and found it "compelling" that figures for March showed more people are returning to the work force.
"That's a good thing and we should let that process continue while inflation is running below our target," he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)
LONDON, May 23 BHP has hired Barclays to divest its U.S. Fayetteville shale gas assets as the miner seeks to fend off an attack by activist funds, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.