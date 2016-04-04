MINNEAPOLIS, April 4 Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Monday he is "comfortable" with the current stance of U.S. monetary policy, and expects "moderate" economic growth ahead.

"My view is, let's put people back to work as long as we have room on inflation," Kashkari told reporters after running a day-long symposium on bank regulation. He said the current stance of monetary policy is "about right."

Kashkari said he is closely watching jobs data, and found it "compelling" that figures for March showed more people are returning to the work force.

"That's a good thing and we should let that process continue while inflation is running below our target," he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)