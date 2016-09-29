Sept 29 Politics does not factor at all into
decisions made at the Federal Reserve, Minneapolis Federal
Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday.
"I am agreeing with people in terms of interest rates who I
shouldn't be agreeing with, if it were up to politics," said
Kashkari, who ran as a Republican for California governor and
was an appointee to the Treasury by a Republican president.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Fed
Chair Janet Yellen of keeping interest rates low to benefit
President Barack Obama, who appointed her.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)