FARGO, N.D., April 15 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday he is interested in the fast-emerging
bitcoin, although he scoffed at the idea that the virtual
currency could replace the dollar.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota, speaking at a town hall at North Dakota State
University, said he is interested in bitcoin as a technology,
not as a currency.
He speculated that bitcoin could make payments among
individuals faster. "That's where I think the interest of it is,
myself, as opposed to a new currency that's going to drive the
U.S. dollar out of circulation."
(Reporting by Alicia Underlee Nelson; Writing by Ann Saphir;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)