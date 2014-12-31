Dec 30 The chance of U.S. inflation falling
below 1 percent in 2015 is at a five-year high, and the risk of
deflation is growing more likely, an analysis of market data
released by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank showed.
Federal Reserve policymakers should take such changing
market expectations into account when they make policy
decisions, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota and
several of the bank's top economists said in a paper published
on Tuesday.
"An increase in the market-based probability of an outcome
such as deflation could indicate that households consider it as
more likely, or it could indicate that the costs associated with
deflation have risen," the authors said. "Both of these changes
should matter for a policymaker."
The Fed earlier this month effectively took the opposite
view, downplaying falling market-based measures of future
inflation and laying the groundwork for raising interest rates
next year.
Kocherlakota dissented, arguing that the Fed should respond
more forcefully to a weakening inflation outlook. The paper
published Tuesday provides some of the theoretical backdrop for
that view. Inflation has averaged 1.5 percent for the past
several years.
In an analysis also published on the Minneapolis Fed
website, researchers analyzed options pricing and found that the
market probability for inflation falling below 1 percent for the
next year stands at 72 percent, a five-year high.
The chance of deflation, meanwhile, has risen to a
"meaningful" 29 percent, according to the analysis.
The Fed targets 2-percent inflation, a goal it has not met
in several years, and Fed officials say the recent decline in
oil prices will put further downward pressure on inflation next
year.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard
Chang)