WASHINGTON Oct 10 The Federal Reserve could
keep its benchmark interest rate low even if the U.S. jobless
rate fell to 5.5 percent, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota said on Wednesday.
Kocherlakota last month proposed a rule-based plan for
keeping interest rates super low until either the jobless rate
hit 5.5 percent or the Fed's medium-term inflation outlook hit
2.25 percent.
But on Wednesday he signaled he would support keeping that
plan flexible.
"When the unemployment rate reaches 5.5 percent, the Fed
could take into account a number of other economic conditions at
that point in time," he told community and business leaders in
Great Falls, Montana.
"So we could keep the fed funds rate low even though the
unemployment rate has hit 5.5 percent," he said.