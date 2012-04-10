NICOLLET, Minn., April 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve should pull forward the date it sees as the likely first increase in interest rates to 2013 or earlier from late 2014 to reflect a rosier economic outlook, a top policymaker said on Tuesday.

"I would bring that date in to a nearer date than late 2014," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech. "There is a gradualism built into policy so with that said I think you would want to be changing that date to something in 2013."