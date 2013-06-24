WASHINGTON, June 24 Financial markets are wrong
to view the Federal Reserve as having become more hawkish in its
views on the need to tighten monetary policy, Minneapolis
Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Monday.
"I was concerned about the strong reaction...to the
committee's communication. I thought there was a sense out
there...that the committee had taken more of a hawkish turn, in
terms of thinking about policy... I thought that was a
mis-perception that should be clarified," he told reporters in a
conference call, explaining why he was holding the call.
Kocherlakota, who is not a voting member of the
policy-setting committee this year, was referring to the
reaction to comments that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's made
during a press conference on Wednesday, in which he said the Fed
expected to begin slowing the pace of its bond purchases later
this year.
Kocherlakota said "thus far" the rise in bond yields was not
a cause for concern, but warned that if higher yields hardened
over time, that could subtract demand away from the economy.